Harold Lee Snyder, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully, February 21, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born February 10, 1930, in Bentleyville, to the late Ernest and Edna Greenlee Snyder.

After serving in the United States Air Force as an Airman First Class, he graduated from Waynesburg University with a degree in Business. He later graduated from the Executive Education programs at both Harvard Business School and Wharton School of Business. Following graduation from Waynesburg, he worked in the Finance Department of U.S. Steel owned railroads in Pittsburgh and Birmingham before joining the Louisville, Kentucky based L&N Railroad. Harold served as L&N's Assistant Vice President of Budgeting prior to being transferred to the parent company, Jacksonville based Seaboard Coast Line Industries, as Director of Budgets. Subsequently, he was appointed Vice President and Treasurer of Seaboard Coast Line Industries, serving in that position until the CSX merger. Following the merger, he served as a Vice President in the Finance Department of CSX transportation, additionally serving on the Board of Directors for First Union National Bank and Trailer Train Industries.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marian Kiski; five children, Patricia Snead (Mark), Linda Power (Jerry), Donna Shimp (Scott), Amy Snyder (Rick Beeman) and James Snyder (Shanna); eight grandchildren, Reed Power (Hillary), Kyle Power, Lindsay Ware (Charlton), Stephen Shimp, Alexandria Power, Adam Snead, Erik Snead and Hana Snead; and one sister, Shirley Nicholl (Val).

He is predeceased by his brother, William Snyder.

A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Harold was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for the past 46 years. Having chosen cremation, his cremains will be privately inurned at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Waynesburg University Student Scholarship Fund, 51 West College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 or to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 8264 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, 904-737-7171.

