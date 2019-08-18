Harold Lester Loudin Jr., 70, of Avella, formerly of Wellsburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, in the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, H.J. Heinz Campus.

Mr. Loudin was born September 12, 1948, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Harold Lester Loudin and Mary Virginia Hall Loudin.

He left Wellsburg High School in 1966 to join the U.S. Army. While in the Army, he received his G.E.D. and worked as a senior stock and accounting specialist with the rank of staff sergeant during Vietnam. After 22½ years of military service, he retired in 1988.

He enjoyed playing cards and assembling model airplanes, cars and ships. He loved to do ceramics and spend time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Patrick, Daniel and Jennifer Loudin, all of Heidelberg, Germany, and Kimberly Criswell of Wheeling; numerous grandchildren; three sisters, Allie June (Ron) Minda of Avella, Carolyn Maglione of Avella and Mary Morris of Bridgeport, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a son, Harold Lester Loudin III; two brothers, Robert Eugene and Cecil William Loudin; and a sister, Beverly Williams.

Full military rites will be accorded graveside by Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 of Avella at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.

