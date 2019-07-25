Harold Lewis Horr Jr. (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lewis Horr Jr..
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Harold Lewis "Shorty" Horr Jr., 88, of Claysville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

He was born September 28, 1930, in Washington, a son of the late Harold Lewis and Flossie King Horr.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Horr served during the Korean War aboard the USS Jeffers, until his honorable discharge, with rank of fireman, on August 24, 1951. For his service, he was awarded the Navy Occupation Service Medal.

Mr. Horr was retired, following 50 years as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineer Union Local 66.

A member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion, he was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Washington Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Elks Club.

Harold enjoyed woodworking and going to auctions.

On November 1, 2011, he married Betty J. Pettit, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Glenn (Susan) Horr, Karen (Henry) Briggs and Donnie (Michelle) Horr; a sister, Bessie (David) Ranger; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several stepchildren; several nieces and nephews; several stepgrandchildren; and several stepgreat- grandchildren.

Deceased are two brothers, Ronald and Donald Horr.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, with Pastor Doug Bush officiating.

Burial will follow in Mount View Cemetery, Dallas, W.Va. Military Rites accorded graveside by Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Korean War bullet Elks Lodge bullet Moose Club
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.