Harold Lewis "Shorty" Horr Jr., 88, of Claysville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

He was born September 28, 1930, in Washington, a son of the late Harold Lewis and Flossie King Horr.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Horr served during the Korean War aboard the USS Jeffers, until his honorable discharge, with rank of fireman, on August 24, 1951. For his service, he was awarded the Navy Occupation Service Medal.

Mr. Horr was retired, following 50 years as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineer Union Local 66.

A member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion, he was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Washington Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Elks Club.

Harold enjoyed woodworking and going to auctions.

On November 1, 2011, he married Betty J. Pettit, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Glenn (Susan) Horr, Karen (Henry) Briggs and Donnie (Michelle) Horr; a sister, Bessie (David) Ranger; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several stepchildren; several nieces and nephews; several stepgrandchildren; and several stepgreat- grandchildren.

Deceased are two brothers, Ronald and Donald Horr.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, with Pastor Doug Bush officiating.

Burial will follow in Mount View Cemetery, Dallas, W.Va. Military Rites accorded graveside by Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

