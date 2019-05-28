Harold Meade Lacock entered the gates of heaven Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Pastor Lacock was born August 9, 1951, in Washington, a son of Horace Meade and Betty Donaldson Lacock.

He graduated from Hickory Senior High School in Hermitage in 1969 and was awarded a bachelor of arts in religion from Thiel College, Greenville, in 1973. He attended the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary from 1973 to 1976. While there, he served as student pastor of the Taylorstown Presbyterian Church during the 1975-76 school year.

In January 1978, Pastor Lacock became the pastor of Claysville Christian Church, where he served until September 1984. He was hired again as the church pastor in January 1986 and served in that capacity until the time of his death.

On October 10, 1981, he married Susan Jayne Brownlee Lacock of East Finley in Windy Gap Presbyterian Church, West Finley.

In addition to his wife, Pastor Lacock is survived by a sister, Deborah Lacock (Lonnie) Maddox of Loveland, Colo.; brother Robert (Beverley) Lacock of Levelland, Texas; nephews Daniel (Kelly Kraft) Maddox, Ben (Conni Edwards) Maddox and Samuel (Tereza Habanova) Maddox; great-nephews Evan and Eliot Maddox; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in Claysville United Presbyterian Church, 134 Wayne Street, Claysville, with a dinner to follow in the church social hall. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.

The staff at Concordia Hospice provided excellent care, as well as brother-in-law Josh Dillie, his wife Amy and their children, and Cora Brownlee.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Pastor Lacock's greatest wish was that everyone come to know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, that they may be part of the great union to come in the Kingdom of Heaven.