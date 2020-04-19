Harold "Jess" Sumney Jr. passed away peacefully April 16, 2020 in the Donnell House after a brief fight with liver cancer.

Born November 28, 1944, in Baton Rouge, La., a son of the late Harold Sr., and Florence Barnhart Sumney. He graduated from Trinity High school 1963. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1963-1967, serving in Vietnam. He was a mechanic at Jessop Steel and retired in 2005.

June 8, 1973, he married Vicky Stainbrook, who survives. Throughout his life he had many hobbies, building engines and derby cars with his sons, drag racing, NASCAR, antique and classic cars, especially his 1955 Chevy.

Jess was a family man, who loved to tell everyone about his kids and grandkids. He was always proud of them. He is survived by his children; Cammy (Mike) McAdams, JD (Jerry) Sumney, Casey (Matt) Stark, Chance Sumney and his grandchildren, Samantha and Katherine Stark, Chase Sumney, Michael McAdams, Matthew McAdams, Robert Ferri and three great-grandchildren Michael, Liam and Mickey McAdams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Taylorstown Presbyterian Church, PO Box 150, Taylorstown, PA 15365.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation will be held. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

