Harriet J. Giles
Harriet J. Giles, 84, of Washington, died Monday, October 19, 2020, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Giles was born July 28, 1936, in East Rochester, N.Y., a daughter of the late William and Dorothy R. Jary Kettler.

She was a member of First Christian Church and a 1954 graduate of Washington High School.

Mrs. Giles worked as a bookkeeper in the Washington County Treasurer's office, from where she retired in 1999.

She was an avid tennis player, trout fisherwoman and golfer.

On August 5, 1954, she married George R. Giles, who died April 30, 2014.

Surviving are a son, Terry L. (Cathy) Giles of Washington; two daughters, Jodi L. Bratton of Canton, Texas, and Marci L. Dever of Washington; five grandchildren, Terry L. (Abby) Giles, Thomas R. (Ashley) Giles, Bridget R. Dever, Jason P. Dever and Cody (Keri) Bratton; six great-grandchildren, Trenten and Traxten Giles, Bryleigh and Waylon Mazzie, and Maddox and Parker Bratton; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Roy and Richard Kettler; a sister, Aletha Barney; and a great-grandson, Thatcher Giles.

All services are private and entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Andrew C. Piatt, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-3100
