Harry "Piggy" Booker, 88, of Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1932, in Washington, a son of the late Arthur Booker Sr. and Mary Rose Hatcher Booker.

Mr. Booker attended Washington High School then enlisted in the Armed Forces until his honorable discharge February 18, 1952.

He was employed by Chapman Corp. for more than 30 years.

Mr. Booker was well known for his love of boxing and was a volunteer boxing coach for more than 35 years at the Brownson House. When not at work or at the gym, he enjoyed watching boxing, old Western movies or the Steelers, but most of all he enjoyed helping others and spending time with his family and friends.

On August 12, 1963, he married Alice "Punkin" Booker, who passed away April 27, 2009.

Surviving are three children, Harry Booker of New Castle, Teresa Booker of Washington, Tina (John Mitchell) of Washington; brothers, Donald Booker of Seattle, Wash., Robert Booker and Lloyd Booker, both of Washington; three sisters, Louise "Sis" Price of Baltimore, Md., Ernestine Marsh and Roberta Booker, both of Washington; 12 grandchildren, Nathaniel Booker, Alisha Booker, Malik Mitchell, Cedric Mitchell, Breonna Mitchell, Aleta Rowe, Chelsea Dunn, K-Ci Booker, Kali Booker, Kyli Booker, Kloi Booker and Kobi Booker; three great-grandchildren, Jakirah Howell, Katherine Booker and Arianna Davis. A host of nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Booker was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur "June" Booker, William "Bill" Booker and Leroy Booker; one sister, Velma "Skin" Bryant; as well as a few nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at E. Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. The funeral service will be livestreamed from the funeral home at 1 p.m. Monday, November 23, through the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Brownson House Boxing Program, 1415 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

