Harry Dantry Jr., 78, of Cecil, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital.

He was born October 3, 1941, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Harry and Ann Corrente Dantry Sr.

He was a member of Cecil American Legion and Muse Italian Club. He enjoyed visits to the Meadows and his grand dogs, Rocky, Deuce, Milo and Myla. When not working, he could usually be found at Get Go with a cup of coffee or at a baseball field watching his grandsons play ball.

He worked many positions for 50 plus years at Giant Eagle.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Stasik Dantry of Cecil; son, Harry Dean (Jami) Dantry of Canonsburg; daughter, Kimberly (Jason) Dami of Canonsburg; son, Michael (companion Amy Cross) Dantry of Cecil; grandchildren, Bryn Dami and Lucas and Gavin Dantry, all of Canonsburg.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; son, Mark Leon Dantry; sister, Janet DeLuca; twin brother, Harold and brother, Jerry Dantry.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil.

Services will be held in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1.

Interment will be private.

The family requests casual dress with Steelers or black and gold colors to celebrate his love for Pittsburgh sports.