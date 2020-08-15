1/1
Harry Dobroski Jr.
1940 - 2020
Harry Dobroski Jr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born July 15, 1940, a son of the late Harry A. and Anna M. Livosz Dobroski.

Harry was a graduate of Avella High School and Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie-Mellon) where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. From 1963 to 1965 he served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of SP4/E4.

He worked as a research engineer at Edgewood Arsenal, Md. specializing in various military projects. He transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Mines, Pittsburgh Research Center, where he specialized in mine communication. Thereafter he transferred to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), where he retired from in 1997.

Harry was a member of First Lutheran Church, Washington.

He was a Revolutionary War reenactor and belonged to the 8th Pennsylvania, Fort Pitt Company.

He enjoyed his farm near Cross Creek where he was able to pursue his favorite activities such as hiking, gardening and hunting. He had the privilege of visiting 45 of the continental states in addition to England, Canada and Mexico.

In 1966 he married Mary Evelyn Kabo, who died in March, 2011.

Surviving are his beloved daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Elizabeth Black; two grandsons, Nathaniel and Wesley, all of Washington; brother, Raymond (Genny) Dobroski of Follansbee, W.Va.; niece, Debra Loving of Hamilton, Va.; and nephew, Jerald Dobroski of Charleroi.

Close friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312. Funeral Services are private. Burial will be in West Point Cemetery, Avella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be made at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jerome A Stefkovich F.H.
Funeral services provided by
Jerome A Stefkovich F.H.
18 Campbell Street
Avella, PA 15312
7245873825
