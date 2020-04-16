Harry Duane Dillie, 83, of Washington, died Tuesday, April 15, 2020, in the family home.

He was born August 22, 1936, in Washington, a son of the late C.W. and Mildred Peterman Dillie.

Duane was a member of St. Hilary and worked as a counter.

He was a 1954 graduate of Washington High School, where he wrestled and played football. He went on to attend Kiski Prep School and Duke University.

Duane was the owner of Dillie Freight.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his daughter.

He was a member of the Washington Rotary Club.

On July 25, 1958, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Brooks, who died May 14, 2011.

Surviving are a daughter, Carolyn L. (David) Briselli of Washington; a brother, Charles (Claire) Dillie of Washington; and a granddaughter, Michaella Melo.

Deceased are a daughter, Jaqueline Melo, and a grandson, Jacob Melo.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.