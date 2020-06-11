Harry E. Miller Sr., 79, of Eighty Four, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

He was born June 8, 1941, in Nottingham Township, a son of Russell and Hazel Wessel Miller.

Mr. Miller was a self-employed construction and equipment operator, owning Harry Miller Excavating. He had also worked for Ashcraft Construction in Monongahela and Oak Spring Cemetery in Canonsburg.

He enjoyed his farm tractors and equipment.

On June 8, 1962, in Shenandoah, Va., he married Leona Norma "Cookie" Lilly, who passed away January 1, 1978.

Surviving are a son, Harry E. Miller Jr. (Judy) of Chartiers Township; a daughter, Lisa Whittaker (fiance Gary Gregg) of Nottingham Township; three grandchildren, Colton Miller, Garrett Whittaker (Madison Butler) and Danielle Whittaker (Ben Stoy); two sisters, Martha McCubbin (Frank Sr.) of Selma, Ohio, and Linda Misanik of New Eagle; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are a daughter, Tina Marie Miller, who died in infancy; a brother, Russell Miller; five sisters, Ruth Williams, Mary Burkle, Thelma Burnsworth, Bertha Boyd and Doris Cunningham; and a son-in-law, James Whittaker.

A celebration of Harry's life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14, in Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 22, 340 Ewing Street, Meadow Lands, PA 15347.

Arrangements are entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels of Washington, 69 West Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.