Harry E. Workman
1969 - 2020
Harry E. "Hank" Workman, 51, of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in his home, after a valiant fight to overcome the traumatic brain injury he sustained March 28, 2016.

Hank was born March 16, 1969, in Waynesburg, a son of Harry A. Workman Jr. and the late Rachel Kuntz Workman.

Hank was a member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels.

Hank was a 1988 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School.

He was an arborist and landscaper working for Asplundh and Davey Tree Services prior to starting his own business, Workman's Tree and Lawn Service in 2003.

Hank joined the Carmichaels & Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company in 1997. He served several years as trustee and was serving as lieutenant at the time of his accident. Hank enjoyed teaching youth to hunt and fish.

On September 16, 1995, he married Judith E. Kerr, who survives.

In addition to his father and wife, surviving are stepmother Linda Workman of Carmichaels; sisters Tina White and Patty (Robby) Patton of Carmichaels; father and mother-in-law James "Bob" and Sue Kerr of Carmichaels; his brother-in-law Glenn Kerr of Greensburg; and sister-in-law Dr. Nancy Kerr of Carmichaels; six nieces and nephews, David Wise, Lorianna Wise, Sheila Patton, Levi, Regan and Aleah Kerr; two great-nieces, Kayley Wise and Baylee Rose.

Deceased, in addition to his mother, are his grandparents, Harry A. and Betty J. Workman; and sister-in-law Jodi Kerr.

Family, friends, nurses, therapists and the community provided overwhelming generosity and support.

Services are private under the direction of the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Carmichaels & Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 123, Carmichaels, PA 15320, or to the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 10, 2020.
