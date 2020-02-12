Harry F. Malone, 84, of Roanoke, Va., died Monday, January 27, 2020, in the emergency department of Lewis Gale Hospital, Roanoke.

Harry was born June 7, 1935, in Bentleyville, a son of the late Joseph H. and Edith V. Malone.

Harry was a 1952 graduate of Washington High School, and he then attended Washington & Jefferson College before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He spent 13 years in the military before going to work for the federal government. His last military assignment was in La Paz, Bolivia, where he met and married his wife, Axelle Naeter, who survives. They spent many years in Dallas, Texas, before moving to Roanoke because of failing health.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sister and brother-in-law, Richard and Tracy Nater Krug of Roanoke; his brother, Michael (Edna) of Meadow Lands; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was an avid reader, upbeat, interested, excited and curious about all things surrounding him, making him an enthusiast of life, a most wonderful conversationalist and a most gifted storyteller.

In honor of his wishes, all arrangements were private.

Memorial donations can be made to the .