Harry J. Finney, 91, of Canonsburg, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born March 29, 1929, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Robert Jr. and Sarah Wood Finney Campbell.

Harry lived his early life on a farm in Peters Township and in Canonsburg, where he was a member of the St. Patrick Worship Site of St. Oscar Romero Parish. He proudly served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 of Canonsburg and the American Legion Post 902 of Houston.

Harry was an antique car enthusiast who enjoyed driving his cars and attending auctions looking for antiques. Prior to his retirement, Harry was employed as a heavy equipment operator, and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He had coached little league baseball in his younger years and had been a member of the Cameron Wellness Center until last week.

On July 23, 1955, in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, he married Beatrice M. Mastrangelo, who passed away March 24, 2004.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his devoted sons, Robert Finney and Richard (Joanne) Finney, both of Canonsburg; his beloved granddaughter, Jessica (Mike) McKevitt; a sister, Grace Whitney; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his wife, are his siblings, Fern Bontempo, Marie Henderson, Jean Chunic, and Norman, Dale and Wayne Campbell.

Private family visitation and Catholic Blessing services will be held Thursday, August 13, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, with full Military Honors will be accorded by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard. No donations or flowers are requested please.

