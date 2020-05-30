Harry J. Imperatore, 92, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 29, 2020, in his home, with his beloved family by his side. He was born February 28, 1928, in Canonsburg, the youngest of nine children of the late John and Maria Sebastian Imperatore.Mr. Imperatore attended Canonsburg High School and proudly served as a staff sargent with the United States Army National Guard Company H, 110th Infantry 28th Division during the Korean War in Ulm, Germany. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 of Canonsburg and the American Legion Post 191 of Houston.Upon returning to Canonsburg, he and his brothers purchased the Hudson Automobile Agency and operated the Modern Delivery Services charging a fee of 10 cents for delivering groceries to area homes. In 1963, the Imperatore brothers purchased the local Ford Dealership, where he was president and received many excellency awards from Ford Motor Company over the years. He was also president of Imperatore Enterprises, Inc., which built many homes and apartments. They also owned the Jefferson Room, Jefferson Lanes, Washington Auto Auction, The Music Center, and many other local small businesses.Harry was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg and an active member of the Italian-American Cultural & Heritage Society of Washington County. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 846 and the Sons of Italy Lodge 758, both of Canonsburg, and the Italian American Society of Finleyville.On October 11, 1952, in St. Patrick Church, celebrated by Bishop Anthony Bosco, he married the love of his life, Irene Toth, who survives after 67 years of marriage. Through the years, Harry and his wife enjoyed vacationing with friends to many islands, Las Vegas, Atlantic City and a trip to Rome for their 25th wedding anniversary, where they received a Papal Blessing from Pope Paul VI.He enjoyed going to the casino through the years, watching the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates on television, but most important to him was the family gatherings at his home during the holidays. Harry and his wife had one of those relationships that most people only hear about. Their love and devotion to each other where a shining example of what a marriage should be and their devotion radiated to everyone they knew. They were always together, and she was his everything.Also left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lisa M. Baldi and her husband, David; his grandson, James H. Romano; two sisters-in-law, Mary and Gloria Imperatore; and numerous nieces and nephews. Harry was the last of his immediate family.Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Jean Tomsic and Olga Nesti; and six brothers, Leon (Lee Barrett), James, Gurino "Goody", Erman, Albert and John Imperatore.Harry's family and friends find comfort knowing that he is in heaven with the angels sharing his sense of humor and bright personality. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.Friends are welcome (due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, with a limit of 25 persons at a time) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 1, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. A Mass of Christian Burial (with a Pittsburgh Diocese mandate of 25 persons) will be celebrated at 10 a.m. June 2, in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.