Harry Joseph "Butch" Kler Sr., 75, passed away peacefully into his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Those who knew him would best describe him as honorable, hardworking, easygoing, and faithful.

He served in the army as an engineer in Germany. For most of his career, he worked at Lorenzi Lumber in Washington and later in the maintenance department of the Executive House on Beau Street. His real passion though was spreading the Word and love of God to others. He served as a circuit pastor for area churches as well as a Eucharistic minister to a local nursing home.

He is survived by his wife, Judith of Zephyrhills, Fla; two sons, Kevin (Julie) of Washington and Joseph (Vickie) of Zephyrhills, Fla.; four grandchildren, Brynn, JJ, Kitty and Nate; one sister, Mary Kita; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wreaths Across America in his honor.