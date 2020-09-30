Harry Joseph Miller, 73, of Dilliner, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in his home. Born near Kingwood, W.Va., October 28, 1946, he was the ninth child out of 15 to the late John Henry and Genevieve Carr Miller.

He was a self-taught and self-employed skilled carpenter who loved to hunt and work out on his small farm. Although he had little formal education, Harry could solve any problem, and fix, build or repair just about anything.

Surviving are his loving companion of the past 21 years, Annabelle Crislip; and the following children and their spouses, Tammy Bolyard (Scott) and Jody Lehmann (Mark), all of Michigan, Angel Thorn (Rodney) of Kingwood, Annette Phillips (Shelby) of Waynesburg, William Crislip (Mary Bolyard), Pamela Lee (Dave) and Laurence Crislip (Melissa), all of Morgantown, and Johnny Crislip (Kelly) of Smithfield; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Also deceased are two brothers and one sister.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Centers for Disease Control recommendations are being observed in the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.

Hospice nurse Diane Humbert provided love, care and concern to Harry during his illness.

