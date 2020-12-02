Harry L. "Magoo" McKee, 75, of Sumter, S.C., died Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born November 12, 1945, in Washington, he was a son of the late Harry McKee and Winifred Schepple McKee.

Mr. McKee served his country in the U.S. Navy for six years and was a Vietnam veteran. He went to work as an application designer in state government.

He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3034, where he had served as past quartermaster and district quartermaster; American Legion Post 109 in Mechanicsburg; Knights of Columbus Council 2207 in Sumter, where he achieved 4th Degree Knight; the Elk Lodge 855 in Sumter; the USS Ranger Reunion Association, where he held positions of both fecording secretary and president; and St. Anne Catholic Church in Sumter.

Surviving are two sons, Harry L. McKee Jr. and wife Michelle of San Diego, Calif., and Edward M. McKee of Port Orchard, Wash.; one brother, Thomas E. McKee and wife Alice of Cedar Key, Fla.; two sisters, Donna J. Stemoki of Washington, and Carol A. Martz and husband Jack of Camp Hill; two grandchildren, Aubrie McKee and Edward M. McKee Jr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Gail Breakfield McKee; and stepmother Elsie McKee.

Memorials may be made to the St. Anne and St. Jude Catholic Church Building Fund, 216 East Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150.

To sign the family's guestbook, visit www.bullockfuneralhome.com. The family will have an open memorial service in the spring of 2021 in Washington.