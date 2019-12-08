Harry Michael Evans, 94, of Upper St. Clair, formerly Peters Township, passed away peacefully Friday, December 6, 2019, at The Sheridan Personal Care Home in Bethel Park. He lived independently since the passing of his beloved wife, Corinne, on December 23rd, 2010. They were married for 61 years.

He was the loving father to his cherished daughters, Karen (Eric) Pfeil, of Mt. Lebanon, Sandra "Sandy" (Sam) Sarnicke, and Corinne "Rene" (Dale) Opeka of Peters Township, and adoring "Poppy" to his eight grandchildren, Natalie (Ben) Snyder, Lesley (Eric) Drobotij, Hilary (Doug) Perino, Samantha Sarnicke, Melissa Sarnicke, Diana Sarnicke, Evan Opeka, Ross Opeka, and six great-grandchildren, Eve, Eli, and Austin Snyder, Hudson and Olivia Drobotij and Penelope Perino.

He attended St. Vincent Preparatory School, Latrobe. Prior to graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He proudly served in the Eighth Air Force, "The Mighty Eighth," as a member of the 579th Bomb Squad, 392nd Bomb Group, and was stationed in Wendling, England. He was a radar specialist for the B-24 Liberators. He received the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, the World War II Victory Ribbon and the AAF Radar Specialist Bar.

As an area businessman, he owned and operated the largest collection agency in the Tri-State area, as well as consumer finance companies and Kings Mountain Resort.

His hobby was spending time with his family, taking many family vacations and cruises together. He also enjoyed successfully playing the Stock Market. Our dad, our hero, will be greatly missed by his family. To honor his memory, please take the time to thank a U.S. Military Serviceman and a U.S. veteran for their service whenever possible.

At the request of the family, all services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Beinhauer Funeral Home.