Harry Murdock, 91, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in his home in Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born in 1928 and raised in Fordyce, a son of Marian Washington Murdock, and Harry Albert Murdock. He lived in Fordyce until he retired to Morgantown.

Harry was a graduate of Waynesburg College, where he majored in history. He was a high school and college wrestler and served as a First Lieutenant in the Air Force, flying B-26 planes in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After military service, he returned home to take over the family farm as a fourth-generation farmer, marrying Donis K. Morris, his wife of 60 years.

He was a lifelong member of the Fordyce United Methodist church.

He is survived by wife Donis, son Gary (Vanessa) Murdock of Morgantown, WV, daughter Lisa Murdock of Bethel Park, and granddaughters Rachel Murdock, of Chicago, IL and Megan Murdock, of Washington D.C.

Deceased are brothers Verner and Raymond (Buck) Murdock, and sisters Nell Cowieson, Virginia Wilcox, Mary Hawkins, and Marie Murdock, who died in infancy.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, in Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home, 10 South High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Salvation Army or Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fredljenkinsfuneralhome.com.