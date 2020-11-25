Harry R. Sprowls, 70, of Wheeling, W.Va., formerly of Claysville, passed from his earthly life into life eternal Saturday, November 21, 2020, after suffering a heart attack.

He was born December 12, 1949, a son of the late George B. III and Mary Frances Blayney Sprowls. Harry was raised in a Christian home and was a member of Claysville United Presbyterian Church until moving to Engelwood, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Salem College (University) in Clarksburg, W.Va., where he majored in industrial arts and business. Until his retirement, Harry was employed by Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where he was department head of safety and security. After relocating to Wheeling, he was a part-time employee of Lowe's, where he was an "Electrical Pro".

His love of anything electrical began as a toddler. There is a picture of him as a young child holding a toaster (of course the cord had been cut). He was truly gifted in the working of electricity. Harry was a hard worker, quick-witted, and never knew a stranger.

He is survived by two sisters, Carol Sprowls of Leesburg, Va., and Sandra (Mark) Welsh of Claysville. He was known as Uncle Harry to nephew James (Karen) Martin, niece Shannon (Russ) Cox, Emily (Paul) Reihner, Rachel (Mike) Klick and Sarah (Jacob) White. Also surviving are nine great-nephews and four great-nieces; and a cherished friend, Elmer Murphy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents Harry and Jessie Sprowls, and Charles and Kathryn Blayney.

At the request of the family, all services will be private in celebration of Harry's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, as Harry was a true dog lover.

