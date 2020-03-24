Harry Raymond Shaw (1933 - 2020)
Harry Raymond "Ray" Shaw, 86, of Washington, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Transitions Healthcare.

He was born May 23, 1933, in French Camp, Calif., a son of the late Harry R. and Olive Mae Shaw.

Ray was a member of Covenant Life Fellowship in Washington, and a former member of Union Church in Avon Park, Fla.

He was a heavy equipment operator for many years before starting Rainbow Carpet Cleaning, from which he retired in 1996. In 2001, he moved to Florida, returning to Washington in May of 2019.

In his free time, Ray enjoyed woodworking, especially with a scroll saw, to make clocks. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a very active 46-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was one of the founders of the Sunlight Club in Washington.

Ray served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

On February 18, 1956, in Nokomis, Fla., he married the love of his life, Elizabeth A. Maticka Shaw, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Martin E. (Peggy) Shaw of Newell, W.Va.; two daughters, Janet M. (Ralph) Farabee of Claysville and Terri L. (Ronald) Franks of Washington; three brothers, Jerry, Roy and Carl Shaw, all of Modesto, Calif.; six grandchildren, Billie Jo (Mike) Collins, Jillian L. Somerville, Samuel L. Farabee, Ronald J. (Lauren Slezak) Franks II, Nathaniel J. (Alexis) Franks and Zackery R. Franks; four great-grandchildren, Alex Miles, Brendan Miles, Andy Gonzalez and Jonah Somerville; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Garry R. Shaw; a brother, Alfred Shaw; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Gonzalez.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, diretors.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Sunlight Club, 234 E. Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 24, 2020
