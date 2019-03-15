Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry W. Wheeler.

Harry W. Wheeler, 84, of Washington, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in his daughter's home in Cleveland, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

He was born November 17, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late Harry and Mary Jane Fleet Wheeler.

Mr. Wheeler was a graduate of Washington High School and went on to work for Drakenfeld Corporation as a production supervisor.

He was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church, Washington, where he was a longtime chairman of the Deacons' Board and a member of the men's choir and Mass choir.

He enjoyed cooking and gardening.

On April 7, 1955, in Washington, he married Betty M. Wise, who died December 31, 2005.

Surviving are daughter Jennifer L. (Troy) Alexander of Cleveland; brother William (Pee Wee) Wheeler of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Justice and Loghan Alexander; two brothers-in-law, Thomas and John (Evelyn) Wise; two sisters-in-law, Macilee Woods and Elizabeth Wise; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in Nazareth Baptist Church, 123 North Lincoln Street, Washington, PA 15301, with the Rev. Eugene Beard officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Nazareth Baptist Church at the above address.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.