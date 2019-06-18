Harry Wilson, 71, of Washington, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born October 12, 1947, in Brownsville, a son of the late Brent and Jane Genett Wilson.

A graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School, Mr. Wilson served in the U.S. Navy from June 1, 1965, until his honorable discharge February 19, 1969, with a rank of machinists' mate, second class.

He worked in a coal mine and steel mill before working as a machinist at Sherwood Valve Company for 25 years. In addition, he was the director of Washington County Veterans Affairs for seven years, where he dedicated himself to the county's many veterans in need of services.

Mr. Wilson was a member of United Methodist Church in Meadow Lands, American Legion Post 391 in Fredericktown, Sons of American Legion, the Forty and Eight Division of the American Legion, and the Masonic Lodge in Beallsville. He also served as vice commander of the American Legion.

He was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

On November 26, 2010, he married Sandra Welch, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Ross (Rachel) Wilson of Haymarket, Va.; two daughters, Ricki Jo (Derek) Keathley and Robin (Mark) Ward, both of Fort Worth, Texas; two stepdaughters, Jodi (Todd) Fleissner of Washington and Kristen (Daryl) Conner of Houston; two brothers, Larry (Patty) Wilson of Clarksville and Brent (Donna) Wilson of San Antonio, Texas; a sister, Sharon Starkey of Bentleyville; and eight grandchildren, Connor, Collin, London, Payten, Sydney, Luke, Camden and Lanie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, with the Rev. Dr. Debra Rogosky officiating. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with military rites accorded graveside by American Legion Post 391.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania American Legion, Housing for Homeless Veterans, P.O. Box 2324, Harrisburg, PA 17015-2324.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.