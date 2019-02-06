Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Jay Jr..

Harvey Jay Jr., 57, of Millsboro, East Bethlehem Township, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, in his home.

He was born December 27, 1961, in Millsboro, a son of the late Harvey and Ruth Smith Jay Sr.

Mr. Jay attended Bethlehem-Center High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing and country music.

On May 28, 1983, he married Cindy L. Durila Jay, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Christine Jay; a brother, Richard Jay (Melissa), both of Fredericktown; a sister, Barbara White of Millsboro; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a son, Shawn Jay, who died July 3, 2011.

Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 8. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.