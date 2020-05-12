Hazel Alice Dodd Donahue, 72, went to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family, at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, in her home, after a short illness, under the care of hospice.She was born June 14, 1947, in Washington, to the late Daniel and Frances Ullom Dodd.On May 26, 1973, Hazel married Larry W. Donahue, who survives.Hazel had two children, Larry W. Donahue II of Sidney and Karen L. (Ben) Wiltheiss of Piqua, and two grandchildren, Austin and Makenzie. Also surviving are a sister, Patricia (Steve) Sevak of Arkansas and Daniel (Bonnie) Dodd of Canonsburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Hazel worked as a key punch operator for RCA in Meadow Lands, Armor Star Meat in Iowa, Monnier & Company in Sidney, Ohio, and as an assistant teacher for Headstart in Sidney. She was a Sunday school teacher all her life. She loved teaching little kids.She was a member of Connection Point Church of God in Sidney. She loved music and concerts, her favorite being "The Lettermen," and traveling with her husband to various parts of the country to assist with his powerlifting events.Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Tuesday, May 12, in Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, with Pastor Alan Leach officiating.Due to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing will be in effect.Memorial contributions may be made to Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, OH 45365, and/or Ohio Hospice in Hazel's memory.Memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 12, 2020.