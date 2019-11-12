Hazel Bartanus, 96, of Avella, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Strabane Woods of Washington.

She was born February 22, 1923, in Daisytown, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Kovacs Kayatin.

She was a resident of Avella since 1944.

On March 30, 1940, in Eldersville Methodist Church, she married Pete Bartanus, who died May 7, 1987.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of the service, Wednesday, November 13, in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312, with Pastor Tim Sweigart of Bethany Hospice officiating. Burial will be in West Point Cemetery, Avella.

