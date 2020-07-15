1/1
Hazel L. Garrison
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hazel L. Garrison, 86, of Wheeling and formerly of Valley Grove, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Liza's Place, Valley Hospice, Wheeling, W.Va.

She was born October 2, 1933, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Robert J. and Rosa Fox Phillips.

Hazel was a homemaker and protestant by faith.

On July 2, 1949, she married Ross Ira Garrison Jr., who died January 26, 1999.

Surviving are five children, Janet Rose (Tom) Beall of Elm Grove, W.Va., Loretta Jean (Charles) Stoner of Oakland, Md., Edward Duane (Pam) Garrison of Dallas Pike, W.Va., Gary Phillip Garrison of Wheeling, W.V., and Anita (Joseph) Tankovits of Valley Grove, W.Va.; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charlotte Makel of Rices Landing and Bertha "Pearl" Ludrosky of Rices Landing; a brother, Robert G. Phillips of Carmichaels.

Deceased are three children, Bernice Darlene Eaton, Dan Ross Garrison and Glenn Eugene Garrison; and a brother, Richard "Dick" Phillips.

In following CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of a memorial service, on Saturday, July 18, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Rev. Dr. Donald P. Wilson, officiating. Inurnment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved