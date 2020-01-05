Hazel L. Lutz

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Hazel L. Lutz, 84, of Canonsburg, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Lutz; loving mother of Dawn Lutz and Scott (Cindy) Lutz; cherished grandmother of Kayla; and dear sister of the late Russell, Howard and Paul Turner.

Hazel had a passion for genealogy, enjoyed working in her yard and belonged to a widows' group.

Family and friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A service will be celebrated at a time to be announced Thursday, January 9, in the office chapel of Jefferson Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the critical care unit of Washington Hospital.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 5, 2020
