Hazel L. Lutz, 84, of Canonsburg, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Lutz; loving mother of Dawn Lutz and Scott (Cindy) Lutz; cherished grandmother of Kayla; and dear sister of the late Russell, Howard and Paul Turner.

Hazel had a passion for genealogy, enjoyed working in her yard and belonged to a widows' group.

Family and friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A service will be celebrated at a time to be announced Thursday, January 9, in the office chapel of Jefferson Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the critical care unit of Washington Hospital.

