Hazel Marie Ward Lewis, 86, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born August 20, 1933, in Washington, to the late James Howard and Ruth Ward and was a graduate of Wash High.

Hazel was a devoted member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was honored last year as their oldest church member. Hazel was a founding member of the Iota Club and a former executive committee member of the Washington NAACP. She was employed at RCA, G.C. Murphy's, Presbyterian Home and was a retiree from Superior Valve; but she was most proud of her work as a foster grandparent at the Lemoyne Center and with the Head Start Program in Canonsburg. Known as "Grandma Hazel", she was recently honored by the program and she will be dearly missed by the children and staff. Hazel had a vibrant social life and she enjoyed cooking, "playing her numbers" and cheering for the Steelers.

Hazel's memory will be cherished by her son, Jeffrey Lewis; daughter-in-law, Lynda Lewis; grandson, Jeffrey Ward Lewis; sister, Vianne Ward; sisters-in-law, Mildred Carter, Lila Ward and Mildred Ward; great-uncle, Joseph Ward; great-aunts, Magda Ward Gibbs Brown and Irene Ward Edwins; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Junior" Lewis; and four siblings, Nancy Louise Brown, James Ward, Elaine Williams and Charles Ward.

A memorial is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 17 East Walnut Street, Washington.