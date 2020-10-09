Heath E. Jacobs, 31, of Clinton, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer. He was born June 8, 1989, in Waynesburg, a son of James and Tracey Jacobs.

Heath was a 2007 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Waynesburg Central High School. He also attained the level of Eagle Scout with Troop 1280. Heath attended The Pennsylvania State University at University Park and graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering and a minor in Global Business Strategies. He was employed by Chevron as a D&C intern in 2010 at Covington, La., and in 2011 at Midland, Texas. From 2012 to the present, he worked for Chevron Appalachian Mountain Business Unit as a drill site manager, drilling engineer, performance analyst, and completion engineer. His strong work ethic, dedication, and passion towards his job was evident through his earned certifications, achievements, and many contributions within the company.

Heath enjoyed growing up on a farm. He liked the outdoors, especially skiing, golfing, hunting, and traveling, but most importantly, he put his family first and loved spending time with them.

On October 17, 2015, he married Ashley Jacox, who brought out the best in him. Heath was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, and brother.

In addition to his parents, he leaves behind a loving family: wife Ashley Jacobs; two children, Liam and Jackson Jacobs; his brother and sister, Cameron and Danielle Jacobs; his grandmother, Velma Jacobs; and a loving extended family: in-laws David and Sharon Jacox and their sons, Ben and Nick Jacox of Butler.

Heath's favorite quote to live by was:

"Once more into the fray

Into the last good fight

I'll ever know

Live and Die on this day

Live and Die on this day"

- The Grey

In his honor, donations can be made to Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma at https://www.pittsburghcuresarcoma.org. Condolences may be directed to Copeland Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coraopolis location, through https://secure.funeralhomehosting.org/ces/coraopolis. All services will be private.