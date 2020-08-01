Heather Marie Vuknic, 50, of Uniontown, formerly of Carmichaels, died July 30, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

Heather was born June 27, 1970, in Boston, Mass., a daughter of the late Edward Vuknic and Jane Rachelle "Rae" McLaughlin Vuknic Nicholson.

Heather was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and earned an electrical engineering degree from Penn State University. She was formerly employed by Allegheny Power Company.

Heather is survived by her son, Jeremy Hentz (Melissa) of Herrin, Illinois; three brothers, Edward J. Vuknic II (Sharon) of Anderson, S.C., David Vuknic of Oklahoma City, Okla. and John Vuknic of Fort Myers Fla.; a niece, Sarah Vuknic; three nephews, Bishop and Bryce Vuknic and London Robinson; and her loving stepfather, William Nicholson of Uniontown.

She was a Lutheran.

Heather had a zest for life. Everything that she did, she did with her whole heart. She loved her son, Jeremy particularly. Heather was an avid runner and enjoyed competing in road races. She also was a devoted advocate for dogs. Heather spent many hours with her beloved Akita, Mowgli. Heather also took great pride in her work as an electrical engineer. She worked diligently to ensure that her job was done efficiently and safely. She enjoyed time with her friends and family and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.