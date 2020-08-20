1/1
Helen A. Dix
1949 - 2020
Helen A. Dix, 70, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in her home.

She was born August 28, 1949, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Benedict Ferczak.

Helen was a 1967 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. She was a full time wife and mother.

On May 7, 1970, she married David J. Dix, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Eric D. (Dana) Dix of Richeyville and Victor S. (Becky Thompson) of Scenery Hill; a sister, Carol Cook of Canonsburg; a grandson, Benjamin Dix; and her dog, Ollie.

Deceased is her brother, Michael Ferczak.

All services are private and entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Inc., Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the charity of one's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HUMMELL & JONES FUNERAL HOME, INC - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST AVE
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-7710
