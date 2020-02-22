Helen A Zetti, 94, of Crucible, died Friday, February 21, 2020, in her home.

Mrs. Zetti was born September 19, 1925, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Bayus Kasuba.

On September 7, 1946, Helen married Louis F. Zetti, who died in 2016.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Arlene M. Zetti of Crucible; and a brother, Ralph P. Zetti (Ann) of Lancaster; one grandson, Dominick Zetti; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, John and Joe Bayus. She was the last of her immediate family.

Helen was a member of the former St. Mary Roman Catholic Church of Crucible and the Altar-Rosary Society.

She liked making crafts, bird watching and feeding, cooking and baking. Stray cats were always able to find a bowl of food on her back porch.

Helen received loving care at Amedysis Hospice.

Please remember Helen, if you are able to, with a gift to the Humane Society of Greene County, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

At Helen's request, her services are private under the direction of the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.