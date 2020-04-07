Helen Barbara Britton Schlaupitz, 89, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Houston, passed away at home Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Helen was born Sunday, February 22, 1931, in Canonsburg, to the late Maria Pavkovich Britton and Louis "Louie" Britton.

Helen was the widow of William "Bill" Schlaupitz, whom she married December 9, 1949, and who died on December 31, 2017. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Helen's survivors include her three children, Gloria "Dorbi" Sullivan of Bristow, Va., William "Bill" Schlaupitz and wife Victoria of Pagosa Springs, Colo., Linda Maliniak and husband Dr. Keith Maliniak of Lewisberry; her four grandchildren, Sheila Marie Huss, Christina Ann Gallagher, David Patrick Schlaupitz, Dana Lynn Dotterweich; her seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and Ruby May of Bristow, Va., who was like a daughter to Helen.

Some of Helen's favorite pastimes included Polka dancing, visiting casinos to play the slots, playing poker with her family and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. She relished hunting antique sales to add to her collection of vintage glassware displayed in her home. Helen was a hard worker who tended flowers, fruits and vegetables in her garden. She delighted in making pies from scratch with her homegrown fruits to go along with the wonderful meals her family remembers. Helen was an excellent cook who proudly prepared ethnic foods year-round and especially loved to bake for Christmas. Her family fondly remembers Helen as a kind lady, loving mother and fiercely proud grandmother.

Helen's family will be remembering her life privately and burial in Washington Cemetery in Washington, will be at the family's convenience. Helen's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, 717-766-3421.

Helen's family suggests that friends and family read Helen's full obituary, offer their condolences, share their stories and memories, and sign Helen's official guest book.