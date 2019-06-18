Helen Christine Girdish, 95, of Marianna, died Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was born March 28, 1924, to the late George and Rose Augustine Osko on the family farm in Marianna. This is where she spend her entire life. She attended the West Bethlehem schools. She was a self-employed beautician, retiring in 1984.

Helen was a member of the Sts. Mary & Ann, St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish, American Legion Post 744 Auxiliary of Marianna, Washington Hospital Auxiliary and the Vestaburg Senior Center.

On August 12, 1950, in Sts. Mary & Ann Roman Catholic Church, she married George Daniel Girdish, who died April 27, 1988.

She is survived by a son, George A. Girdish of Marianna; daughter Barbara Girdish; a granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; her devoted caregiver, Tracy Gray; along with many friends.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are daughter Delores Lang; an infant son, Gregory; and two brothers, John Osko and Andy Osko.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1728 Main Street, Marianna, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, with Deacon Thomas Raymond officiating. Interment will follow in the Sts. Mary & Ann Catholic Cemetery, Marianna.

