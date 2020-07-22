1/1
Helen Ciaffoni Kelly
1924 - 2020
Helen Ciaffoni Kelly, 95, of Washington, formerly of Cecil Township, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 24, 1924, in Cecil Township, a daughter of the late Peter and Helen Ludwin Ciaffoni.

She was a member of Hilltoppers in Cecil, and the former Venice Grange.

She was a graduate of Cecil High School and Grove City College. She worked as a lab technician supervisor for St. Clair and Canonsburg hospitals. She also worked at J.C.Penney and Ciaffoni Nursery.

Surviving is her son, George M. Kelly of Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George Kelly Jr. in 1984; and brothers Peter J. and John Ciaffoni.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt 50), Cecil.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services. Interment will be private.

365 Hospice, especially nurse Chrissy, provided great care to Helen.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
JUL
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
7247459510
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephanie Ciaffoni
