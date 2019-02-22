Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Dawn Stasik.

Helen Dawn Stasik, 61, of Canonsburg, peacefully went to her Lord in the early hours of Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after succumbing to her battle with multiple sclerosis.

Born to the late Leo and Bertha Stasik in Carnegie, December 7, 1957, she matriculated in the Carlyton School District, then they later moved to Cecil. Helen purchased her home in Canonsburg in 1993, which she shared with John McCullough, her partner of 27 years.

Coming from a large family, she was fifth born in a family of seven children. Her brother Anthony (Debbie) precedes her in death but she is survived and lovingly celebrated by Bertha Heintz, MaryAnn (Harry) Dantry, Leo (Kathy), Ramona (Dennis) Fleeher and Betty Jean Kovach.

Throughout all of her life, Helen had great compassion for dogs and always had a canine companion, and she leaves behind her beloved fur baby, Toby. Though Helen did not have children of her own, she did have many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews whom she loved deeply. She exuberated joy in the presence of children and welcomed them into her heart, home and open arms. If you were fortunate enough to know Helen, you might remember her sparkling hazel eyes and a gorgeous wide smile which, together, could light up the darkness.

Along with her siblings, Helen is adoringly remembered by the many remaining members in her extended family, her friends and her neighbors. The Stasik family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Katie, Amanda, Brittany and Donna, our gratefulness to you for your kindness and compassion is infinite.

Family and friends will be gathering, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-5810. Services will begin at Noon. In lieu of flowers, Helen would have appreciated a donation to your local humane society or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Please view and leave tributes at

