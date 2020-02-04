Helen E. Cleri Yencsik, 96, of Lynnwood, Belle Vernon, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 30, 1923, in Newell, a daughter of the late Thomas Cleri Sr. and Mary Martha Buntz Cleri. Helen was a 1941 graduate of Brownsville High School and a 1944 graduate of the Brownsville General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a World War II Navy veteran, having served 16 months as an Ensign in the Navy Nurse Corps. She was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church in Belle Vernon.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she dedicated her life to family. On January 21, 1947, she married Andrew J. Yencsik, who preceded her in death on September 13, 2003.

Surviving are her eight children, Ronald A. Yencsik and wife Karen of Emlenton, Kathryn J. Baldauf and her husband David of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Edward M. Yencsik of Lynnwood, David T. Yencsik and wife Robyn of Washington, Robert A. Yencsik of Pittsburgh, Diane E. Hepple and husband Mike of Belle Vernon, Linda Hines and husband Kent of Hermitage, Mary A. Gauden of Belle Vernon; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Battaglia of California; and brother, Thomas Cleri of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.

Also deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a grandson, Michael A. Hepple; sisters, Margaret Danna, Minnie Mathison; and brothers, Thomas Cleri Jr. and Robert Cleri.

Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Crookston as celebrant. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery with honors accorded with U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Members of St. Sebastian parish will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Helen Yencsik at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.