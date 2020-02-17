Helen E. Faust, 97, of Washington, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born June 25, 1922, in Washington, a daughter of the late Allan and Clarice Dicks Keirs.

Helen was a member of the Broad Street Baptist Church in Washington.

She was a 1940 graduate of Washington High School.

Helen worked as a packer at Hazel Atlas Glass Company.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and sitting on her swing. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching Wash High athletics, especially basketball.

On June 20, 1945, in Washington, she married Neil H. Faust, who died February 6, 2002.

Surviving are two sons, Terry N. (Linda) Faust and Ronald L. (Connie) Faust, both of Washington; five granddaughters, Megan Faust, Tera (Frank Lozar) Faust, Kristi Faust, Amy (Jeffrey) Mountain and Staci (Matthew) Connolly; 11 great-grandchildren, Margo Craig, Brady Piatt, Tess Lozar, Talia Lozar, Cecelia Evans, Nicolas Evans, Jakob Mountain, Anthony Mountain, Maria Mountain, Sofia Connolly and Marko Connolly; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Keirs.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, are a brother, Allan "Bub" Keirs; and four sisters, June Beck, Eleanor Westcott, Mildred "Midge" Lyle and Lillian Mounts.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.