Helen Fatigati, 91, of Montrose, Colo., formerly of Cecil, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Montage Creek Assisted Living.

She was born August 9, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Peter and Katherine Klaich Korica.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish-St. Mary Church and Hilltoppers, both of Cecil, and St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, McKeesport.

She was self employed with her husband as a clerk at Fatigati Hardware in Cecil, and in the kitchen at Fatigati Restaurant, Cuddy.

Surviving are daughters Valarie (Chuck) Harper of Montrose and Karen (Robert) Gilchrist of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a son, William "Bill" (Diane) Fatigati Jr. of North Fayette Township; grandchildren Scott and Kate Harper, Jessica and Kristina Fatigati, William and Jenna Gilchrist; sisters-in-law Yvonne Korica of South Fayette and Eleanor Fatigati of Scott Township; and brother-in-law Mario Fatigati of Upper St. Clair.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Fatigati Sr. in 2008; brothers Emil and Peter Korica; and sisters Mary Drexler and Emily Afti.

Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing was held.

Interment was in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil.

Hope West Hospice in Colorado provided great care to Helen. The family suggests donations in her memory to your local hospice provider.