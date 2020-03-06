Helen G. DiMarzio

Service Information
Greenlee Funeral Home - Bentleyville
619 Main Street
Bentleyville, PA
15314
(724)-239-2191
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenlee Funeral Home - Bentleyville
619 Main Street
Bentleyville, PA 15314
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenlee Funeral Home - Bentleyville
619 Main Street
Bentleyville, PA 15314
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish
Bentleyville Campus, PA
View Map
Obituary
Helen G. DiMarzio, 88, of Bentleyville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

She was born May 6, 1931, in Ellsworth, a daughter of the late William and Stephanie Gladish.

Mrs. DiMarzio was a homemaker, who also enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, baking and flower gardening.

She was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville Campus, a member of the Beth Center Senior Citizens and Tan-O-Bel Sunday Night and Thursday Afternoon Senior Bowling Leagues.

Surviving are three children, Dale DiMarzio (Vickie) of Ellsworth, Gail Morgan (Al) of Eighty Four and Steve DiMarzio of Richeyville; seven grandchildren, Mike Runyon (Kate), Christy Morgan (Quinn), Al Morgan (Kelly), Cassie Clark, Carlee Pentz (Kyle) Renee Magera (David) and Steve DiMarzio; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Gladish; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Benny A. DiMarzio, who died May 23, 1994; a daughter, Barbara DiMarzio; and a brother, Thomas Gladish, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where prayers will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville Campus, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 6, 2020
