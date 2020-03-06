Helen G. DiMarzio, 88, of Bentleyville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

She was born May 6, 1931, in Ellsworth, a daughter of the late William and Stephanie Gladish.

Mrs. DiMarzio was a homemaker, who also enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, baking and flower gardening.

She was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville Campus, a member of the Beth Center Senior Citizens and Tan-O-Bel Sunday Night and Thursday Afternoon Senior Bowling Leagues.

Surviving are three children, Dale DiMarzio (Vickie) of Ellsworth, Gail Morgan (Al) of Eighty Four and Steve DiMarzio of Richeyville; seven grandchildren, Mike Runyon (Kate), Christy Morgan (Quinn), Al Morgan (Kelly), Cassie Clark, Carlee Pentz (Kyle) Renee Magera (David) and Steve DiMarzio; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Gladish; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Benny A. DiMarzio, who died May 23, 1994; a daughter, Barbara DiMarzio; and a brother, Thomas Gladish, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where prayers will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville Campus, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

