Helen Hamilton Cushey
Helen Hamilton Cushey, 83, of Finleyville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in her home. Born August 10, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Annabelle Wallace Hamilton.

Helen always enjoyed doing crafts and had worked for more than 50 years as a school bus driver for both the South Park and Peters Township school districts.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Beth Cushey of Monongahela; a daughter, Dana Cushey of Finleyville; a brother, Ronald Hamilton of New Orleans; two sisters, Margie Stanko of Monongahela and Mary Ann (Carl) Smeider of Castle Shannon; four grandchildren, Cody and Chelsea Gardner, and Morgan and Paige Cushey; two great-granddaughters, Brianna Gardner and Luna Lloyd, and was expecting her third great-grandchild in September.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Cocky" Cushey Jr., who died October 13, 2018; two brothers, Robert "Boze" and Thomas Hamilton; and two sisters, Nancy Forsythe and Katherine Keenist.

Interment was held in Finleyville Cemetery.

The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
(724) 258-6767
