Helen Irene Grimes Loughman, 87, of McDonald, was called quietly home Monday, June 8, 2020.

She was born April 13, 1933, a daughter of Clarence and Bertha McCullough Grimes.

Helen was a graduate of Waynesburg High School Class of 1951. She then went on to nursing school at West Penn Hospital, graduating in 1954. She worked in many different fields of nursing over the years. One of her favorite jobs was working at the Home for Crippled Children (now the Children's Institute) in Pittsburgh.

Helen was a member of the Midway United Methodist Church. She liked collecting Lowell Davis farm animal figurines, plates, pigs and angels. Helen enjoyed watching old TV shows and reading. Her true passion was watching and spending time with her grandchildren, attending many of their activities.

Helen had many character traits often attributed to nurses. She was caring, nurturing and empathetic. She loved God, her friends, and especially her family.

On June 22, 1954, she married her sweetheart, Ralph Eugene Loughman, who went to be with his Lord September 23, 2019.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah J. Loughman of Pittsburgh and Linda K. (husband Randy Henderson) Loughman of Irwin; a son, Richard Eugene Loughman of Bellbrook, Ohio; two sisters, Dorothy (the late Harry Jr.) Simmons of Crown Point, Ind., and Margaret "Peggy" (John) Dellinger of Bossier City, La.; a sister-in-law, Betty Lou (the late William Hickman; the late George Engle) Engle of Washington; four grandchildren, Sarah (Ben Rimai), Matthew (Carly), Mark and Daniel Henderson; seven nieces and nephews, a deceased nephew; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Mary Jane (the late Larkin) Dellinger.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, with Pastor Karen Jacobs of Midway United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Midway United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 566, Midway, PA 15060.

Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.