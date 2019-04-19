Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen J. Kocian.

Helen J. Kocian, 92, of Houston, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019, in UPMC-Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born August 1, 1926, in Canonsburg, to Frank and Josephine Gruden Ferlich, who preceded her in death.

On May 15, 1948, she married her beloved husband, Robert J. Kocian, who passed away September 6, 2012.

Helen was a life member of the Slovene National Benefit Society. Her family was the center of her life. She was the ultimate homemaker and caretaker for her family and was especially devoted to her husband during his lifetime. She enjoyed being outdoors in her vegetable garden, often sharing her bounty with friends and family. She also was a fabulous cook, nurturing and demonstrating love to her family by often making them delicious meals.

Mrs. Kocian was the last member of her immediate family.

Surviving are her devoted daughters, Linda Kocian of Houston, who resided with her, and Carey Lynn (Ric) Martell of Harrisburg; three granddaughters, Carey Anne Welsh, Erica Martell and Gina Gutshall; great-grandchildren Josephine and Abel; and two nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Ferlich.

Helen's family and friends will deeply miss and fondly cherish their memories of her.

Friends are welcome from noon to 2 and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, with Darla A. Tripoli, LFD, certified celebrant, officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to -Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

To leave or view condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.