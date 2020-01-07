Helen Jane Brock, 80, of Canonsburg, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her family by her side.

She was born October 24, 1939, in Houston, a daughter of Edward and Bernice Rupert Nixon.

Mrs. Brock was a member of Harvest Time Chapel in Canonsburg.

On December 20, 1978, she married Charles A. Brock, who passed away May 5, 2003.

She is survived by four daughters, Karen Kief, Cindy Ayres (John), Dawn Brock and Victoria Brock, all of Canonsburg; seven grandchildren, Kirsten, Megan and Neal Ayres, David Rozner, James Russell, Dillon Wright and Azariah Williams; two sisters, Dorothy Kennedy of Houston and Karen Glass (Tony) of Chartiers Township; and many nieces and nephews.

A sister, Thelma Smith, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, with Pastor Michael Flanary officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

