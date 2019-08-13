Helen Jane Gillespie, 89, of Washington, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born June 10, 1930, in Washington, a daughter of the late Orley R. and Margaret U. Mitchell White.

Mrs. Gillespie was a 1949 graduate of Trinity High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She worked at Hazel Atlas in her younger years, but later became a homemaker after getting married and starting a family.

Mrs. Gillespie enjoyed traveling and shopping. Most of all, she loved taking care of and spending time with her family. Her family meant everything to her, and she cherished the times spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On October 2, 1954, she married John J. Gillespie, who died October 3, 1985.

Surviving are two sons, John L. (Kathy) Gillespie and Charles F. (Carol) Gillespie; two daughters, Deborah (John) Brewer and Sheila G. (Ronald) Roth; a brother, Donald (Betty Jean) White; a sister, Evelyn Henney; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Gillespie was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack and Glen White, and Richard White, who died in infancy; and by two sisters, Nelrose Terry and Mary Ann Paul.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, August 15, in the funeral home. A blessing and committal service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh at www.chp.edu/about/donate or at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh c/o PNC Bank, P.O. Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.