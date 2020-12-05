Helen Johnston McCombs, a resident at Tuscan Gardens Assisted Living of Palm Coast, Fla., and a former resident of Venetia (Peters Township), passed away at the age of 96 Thursday, November 12, 2020.

She graduated from Peters Township High School and Duff's Business School.

Until she moved to Florida in 2019, she was a long-standing member of Peter's Creek United Presbyterian Church. She was a charter member of the Chartiers Chapter #97 Order of the Eastern Star.

Her late husband of 74 years, Thomas H. McCombs III, owned the Finleyville Cemetery and she was the secretary/treasurer for many years. She was employed by Prudential Insurance Company for 30 years and was the first woman agent representing Prudential in the Washington area.

As long as health permitted, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, was an avid reader, and loved to square dance. Her priority, though, was always to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Thomas H. McCombs IV (Linda) of Nevada; her daughter, Barbara A. Clutter (Tom) of Florida; grandsons Scott T. Clutter (Louise) of Hawaii and Matthew F. Clutter (Sarah) of New York; granddaughters Linda K. Bassett (Mark) of Nevada and Kerry A. Dunn (Manny) of Nevada; great-granddaughters Kylie Bassett of Nevada, Summer and Taylor Clutter of Hawaii, and Phoebe Dunn of Nevada; great-grandsons Evan and Christian Clutter of New York.

At her request, there was no public viewing and her family will have a celebration of life gathering on a date to be determined. She will be buried next to her husband in the Finleyville Cemetery, Finleyville.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164.

Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.