Helen Jugan Hart, 90, of Nottingham Township, formerly of Rostraver Township, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Born August 10, 1928, in Webster, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Kozar Jugan.

From 2000 until 2015, Helen worked as a teacher's aide as part of the Red Cross Foster Grandparent program at Monongahela Elementary in Ringgold School District. As an author, she wrote the Webster (East Donora) Chapter of the book, "Voices of the Past: Growing Up in Rostraver Township in the 1930s and 1940s." Previously, Helen worked in home nursing and as a waitress.

She was a member of the Webster United Methodist Church and was associated with St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Donora, where her parents were founding members, and she was married in the church in 1947.

She is survived by her son, Mark; two grandchildren, Robert and Adrianne; six great-grandchildren; brother Don Jugan of Dushore; and sister Millie Muir of Finleyville. Helen also raised Paula Hart, who is the daughter of Nancy Hart, Helen's husband's deceased sister, from 1960 to 1974.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glenn Hart; infant son Robert Allen Hart; brothers John, Andrew, Charles, Mike, Joe and George Jugan; and sisters Irene Sheary and Catherine Gladys Jula.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, with Pastor Sandra E. Fitzgibbons officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.