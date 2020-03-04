Helen Katherine Erbrecht, 93, of Canonsburg, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Born August 29, 1926, in Cecil, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Catherine Kaufman.

She was the beloved wife of the late Norman L. Erbrecht Sr. for 70 years; loving mother of Norman L. (Elizabeth) Erbrecht Jr. and Thomas H. (Kimberly) Erbrecht; cherished grandmother of Adam W. (Julianne) Erbrecht, Chad A. (Andrea) Erbrecht, Zachary A. (Elizabeth) Erbrecht, Renee M. (Jeff) Gunther, Sarah C. Erbrecht; great-grandmother of Andrew David, Elise Catherine, Clara Isabelle, Ciera Grace, Caleb August, Lily Marie, Evelyn Frances, Gabriel Alexander Aaron, Abigail Jane, Levi Norman, Jeremy Joseph, Michael Thomas; dear sister of the late Harold, Lloyd, Floyd, Arthur, Eleanor and Herbert; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Helen loved quilting, gardening and bird-watching.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, in Zion Lutheran Church, 3197 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Everyone please meet at the church. Internment will follow at Melrose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

